MSgt. Franklin Delano Crawford, Sr., USAF (Ret.)
April 2, 1940 - January 13, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia - Frank Crawford passed away early in the morning of Monday, January 13, 2020, at the age of 79. He was born and raised in Ashland, Kentucky. Frank joined the United States Air Force at the age of 18 and courageously served his country during the Vietnam War. Following his retirement, he made Warner Robins his permanent residence and worked on Robins Air Force Base until his second retirement. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, and landscaping. He has been described as being a perfectionist; he wanted everything to be done the right way. Most of all, Frank loved his family and would do anything for them.
Frank was preceded in death by his mother, Florence Ball; and brother, James Ball.
His memory will forever be treasured by his wife of 59 years, Joyce Linda Crawford; son, Frank Crawford Jr. (Teresa); and his dog, "Molly".
Visitation will be Thursday, January 16, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Afterward, Mr. Crawford will be laid to rest at Parkway Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 15, 2020