Fred A. Williams
06/19/1930 - 01/02/2020
Byron, Georgia- Fred A. Williams, 89 died Thursday, January 2, 2020. Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Rooks Funeral Home, 109 West White Road in Byron. Funeral service will be at 3:00 PM on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Byron United Methodist Church with burial in Byron City Cemetery.
Rooks Funeral Home in Byron is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 3, 2020