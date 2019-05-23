Fred Bartoe McDaniel, Jr.
August 23, 1939 - May 22, 2019
Macon, GA- Fred Bartoe McDaniel Jr. 79, of Macon, Georgia passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Funeral services will be held Friday, May 24, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Fairhaven Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Pastor Chris Minton will officiate. The family will have a visitation on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. till 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home.
Published in The Telegraph on May 23, 2019