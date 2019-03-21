Fred Boyd
October 2, 1934 - March 19, 2019
Macon, GA- Services for Mr. Fred Boyd will be 11:00 am Saturday, March 23, 2019 at New Griswoldville Baptist Church with burial at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens. Visitation – Friday at 7:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Hutchings Funeral Home.
Mr. Boyd was a retiree of Inland Container Corporation.
Survivors: wife, Mary Davis Boyd; children, Deneen Boyd, Fred Boyd, Jr., Jasonya Stubbs, and Jason Boyd; grandchildren, Amber, Fred, Scotty, Marcus, Jordan, Kennedy, Michael, Kylie and Emory; great grandchildren, Makenzi, Jayse, Jaden and Kai.
Family contact: 1175 Ross St.
Hutchings Service.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 21, 2019