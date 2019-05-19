FRED BRACEWELL
1926 - May 17, 2019
Helena, GA- MR. FRED ROBERT BRACEWELL, age 93, of Helena, GA, died Friday, May 17, 2019 at his residence.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00PM Sunday, May 19, at Zion Hope Baptist Church, with Mr. Reggie Sheffield officiating.
Mr. Bracewell was born in Dublin, GA, of the Baptist Faith, a 1943 graduate of Chauncey High School, a WWII veteran of the U.S. Army, and a retired soil and water conservationist worker for over 23 years for the Department of Agriculture. He was a life-long farmer and tree farmer, a former ASC employee, and a 2016 Dodge County Farmer of the Year. He was the son of the late Verna Yawn Bracewell and Williard Bracewell and was preceded in death by a Son, Jimmie Bracewell and a Sister, Evelyn Bracewell Mullis.
Survivors: Wife of 72 years – Lillian Fowler Bracewell of Helena; Daughter – Ginger Weeks (Dennis) of Flowery Branch, GA; 2 Granddaughters – Lisa LeMoine (Pete) of Suwanee, GA and Julie Miles (Dave) of Ball Ground, GA; 3 Great-Grandchildren – Madeline LeMoine, Sydney LeMoine, and Stella Miles; Brother-in-Law – Russell Fowler (Eloise) of Honolulu, HI; Several Nieces and Nephews.
The family may be contacted at the Bracewell residence, 167 Bracewell Rd., Helena, GA 31037. Stokes-Southeland Funeral Home of Eastman has charge of arrangements. www.stokes-southerland.com
View the online memorial for FRED BRACEWELL
Published in The Telegraph on May 19, 2019