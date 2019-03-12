Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fred D. Carruth. View Sign

Fred D. Carruth

April 23, 1933 - March 9, 2019

Warner Robins, GA- - Fred D. Carruth, 85, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 9, 2019. A Funeral service will be held at 1:00PM on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 11AM-1PM prior to the funeral. Immediately following the service he will be laid to rest in Parkway Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Carruth was born April 23, 1933 in Jefferson, GA to the late John and Maude Carruth. He is retired from Robins Air Force Base as an Assistant Fire Chief with over 30 years of service. Mr. Carruth was a devoted member of Shirley Hills Baptist Church where he attended the "Married Couples" Sunday School Class. He was a Master Barber, having owned and operated barber shops in Houston and Bibb counties. In his spare time he loved spending time outdoors. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and gardener. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle who will be greatly missed.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Clara Jones and his brother, Jack Carruth.

His memory will forever be treasured by his loving wife, of 62 years, Marion Roberta Carruth of Warner Robins; son, Christopher D. Carruth of Warner Robins; grandson, Conner S. Carruth of Warner Robins; six brothers, J.C. Carruth (Charlyne); Robert Carruth (Carol); Norris Carruth (Alice); Charles Carruth (Juanita); Darrow Carruth (Janet); Billy Carruth (Vonda); two sisters, Sara Eskew and Mary Blackstock.

Heritage Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

