FRED DENSON, SR1929 - 2020Athens, Georgia- Fred Denson, Sr. passed away on August 24, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospice House in Athens, Georgia.Born to Thomas and Annie Brown Denson in Whitfield County, GA, Fred grew up in Donelson and Chattanooga, TN. He graduated at the age of 20 from The University of Chattanooga (UTC) while working full-time at his parents' gas station. Then he began his over forty-year career with duPont De Nemours, Inc., briefly interrupted by enlisting in the Marine Corp during the Korean War. He was wounded at the battle of the Chosin Reservoir and received a Purple Heart. Fred was a member of the Chosin Few Honorary Society.During the 1960's, Fred worked with St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Chattanooga to develop relationships with the African-American churches to improve race relations in the community. Facing many challenges, he worked to develop a plan to successfully integrate the DuPont plant there as well. While at the Athens Plant, he developed a program to hire college students to fill the weekend shifts. The Athens DuPont plant employed many UGA students over several years. The successful program was a first of its kind and was used as a model for other plants. Fred volunteered for many organizations over his lifetime, the last one being with St. Mary's Hospice at Highland Hills Village in Athens, which he gave up a few days before his 90th birthday.Fred married Virginia (Ginny) Carden in 1952, and they were married for 62 years. The two of them were involved in establishing St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Chattanooga, TN, and later active in Episcopal churches in Seaford, DE where he helped to establish the first Head Start in the area, and then in Athens, Georgia. After Ginny's death, he was blessed to meet Martha (Marty) Kyker, who the family calls his angel from Montgomery. The two have had fun these last few years mostly trying to get thrown out of the "home."Fred was a role model for his children, Janie Price (Tim) of Eatonton, and Fred, Jr. (Beth) of Macon, as well as his grandchildren, Russell Denson (Shelly) of Gray, David Denson (Mary) of Macon, and CardenPrice (Stacia) of Maxeys. He was "Papa" to his great-grandchildren, Ginny Denson, Abigail Denson, and Ryan Denson. Fred is also survived by his great-nephew and great friends, Walter Ronald Brown and his wife, Marjorie Cain Brown, of Palm Coast, FL.Due to current restrictions, a private service will be held. Batts and Bridges Funeral Home is in charge Of arrangements.Donations in Fred's memory can be made to St. Mary's Hospice, 1660 Jennings Mill Road, Watkinsville,