Fred Elmer Jones
10/13/1926 - 08/06/2020
Macon, Georgia- Fred Elmer Jones, 93, of Macon, Georgia passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020. A graveside service will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Reverend Joe McDaniel will officiate.
Born in Macon, he was the son of the late John Tullie Jones and Nettie Lena Sapp Jones. He was the husband of the late Joy Williamson Jones.
Mr. Jones was the owner and operator of Jones Upholstery Shop in Macon since 1958. He was a member of Tattnall Square Baptist Church and a World War II veteran serving in the US Navy.
He is survived by his daughter, Linda J. Eller (Mike) and grandson, Mikey Eller Jr. Sisters, Virginia Burns, and Grace Wright.
