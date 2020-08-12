1/1
Fred Elmer Jones
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fred Elmer Jones
10/13/1926 - 08/06/2020
Macon, Georgia- Fred Elmer Jones, 93, of Macon, Georgia passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020. A graveside service will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Reverend Joe McDaniel will officiate.
Born in Macon, he was the son of the late John Tullie Jones and Nettie Lena Sapp Jones. He was the husband of the late Joy Williamson Jones.
Mr. Jones was the owner and operator of Jones Upholstery Shop in Macon since 1958. He was a member of Tattnall Square Baptist Church and a World War II veteran serving in the US Navy.
He is survived by his daughter, Linda J. Eller (Mike) and grandson, Mikey Eller Jr. Sisters, Virginia Burns, and Grace Wright.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Fred Elmer Jones




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Glen Haven Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA 31216
(478) 788-2929
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 9, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved