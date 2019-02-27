Fred Hampton
Culloden, GA- Mr. Fred Hampton, age 89 who resided at 10 Fort Valley Road, Culloden, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, February 20th at the Riverside Health & Rehab. The family will receive friends at his resident. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 2nd at 1:00 p.m. at the Orange Grove Baptist Church of Culloden, Georgia. Interment will follow in the King Hill Cemetery. Pastor Lonnie Fletcher will officiate.
Bentley's Funeral Home of Thomaston, GA is in charge of all professional services.
Mr. Hampton is survived by one sister, Bessie M Hampton Grant of Culloden, GA; one brother, Obbie Hampton of Warner Robins, GA; a host of other relatives and friends that will miss him
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 27, 2019