Fred Johnson
April 17, 1915 - January 21, 2020
Macon, GA- Fred Johnson, Commander, U.S. Navy Retired, of Macon, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020 at his residence at the age of 104. His memorial service will be held at 1 PM Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Christ with Rev. Joe McDaniel officiating. The family will receive friends an hour before the service.
A native of Blue Ridge, GA, he was the son of the late Elisha Edward Johnson and Malissa Jane Stephens Johnson. Mr. Johnson was the youngest of eleven children. He graduated from Berry College in 1939 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Mr. Johnson attended officer training school in New York and requested his first duty station to be at Pearl Harbor. He was serving on the battleship USS Maryland on the morning of December 7, 1941. Mr. Johnson was believed to have been the oldest survivor of Pearl Harbor. He served during WWII, Korea Conflict and in the Naval Reserves. Mr. Johnson served a total of 23 years in the Navy. He moved to Macon and began his teaching career in the Bibb County School System. Mr. Johnson taught at Lanier Jr. High and then became a principal at Alexander IV Elementary, Willingham High School and Union Elementary, retiring in 1975. After retiring, he loved working in his vegetable garden with his beloved tomatoes. Mr. Johnson was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Hunnicutt Johnson; and 10 older brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his two sons: Harold Johnson and Joe Johnson (Mary Jane); two grandchildren; Sara Kingsley (Josh) and Jonathan Johnson (Kathryn).
You may share your own special thoughts and memories with the family by visiting Macon Memorial Parks website at www.maconmp.com.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to First Baptist Church of Christ, 511 High Place, Macon, GA 31201.
View the online memorial for Fred Johnson
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 2, 2020