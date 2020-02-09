Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fred Leo Gilliland. View Sign Service Information McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 (478)-953-1478 Visitation 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM McCullough Funeral Home Funeral service 3:00 PM McCullough Funeral Home Send Flowers Obituary

Fred Leo Gilliland

April 17, 1933 - February 7, 2020

Warner Robins, GA- Fred Leo Gilliland, age 86, walked into the arms of his Lord and Savior on Friday, February 7, 2020.

Born in Spartanburg, South Carolina on April 17, 1933, Fred was the son of the late Earnest and Annie Foster Gilliland. He proudly served his country in the

A lifelong Methodist, he served the Lord as a member at Northview Methodist Church for 28 years and was later a member of First United Methodist Church. Fred always tried to find ways to be of service to others at church and in life. In his leisure time, he was a member of the Tyrian #111 Masonic Lodge, an avid Northside Eagles football fan, enjoyed woodworking, and looked forward to having coffee with his buddies at Nu-Way. Fred's sense of humor never ran short as he was famous for hearing a joke and telling it over and over again, that is until he heard a new one. He was sure to tell everyone that new joke until the next one came along. Fred's family simply described him as a "character." God truly blessed others with Fred.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Horace, Earnest J., Elmer "Bud," Howard, and Juanita Gilliland; and his son-in-law, Michael Dillard.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 65 years, Doris Gilliland; daughter, Cindy Dillard; granddaughter, Nikki Lytle (Brandon); great-grandchildren, Tyler and Cole Toraya and Ivy and Lily Lytle; and a multitude of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Sunday, February 9, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Missy Blumenthal and Rev. Dr. Josh Bizzell officiating. Following the service, Fred will be laid to rest in the mausoleum at Magnolia Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Fred to the Soup Kitchen or Food Pantry at First United Methodist Church, 205 N. Davis Dr., Warner Robins, GA 31093 or to .

Fred Leo GillilandApril 17, 1933 - February 7, 2020Warner Robins, GA- Fred Leo Gilliland, age 86, walked into the arms of his Lord and Savior on Friday, February 7, 2020.Born in Spartanburg, South Carolina on April 17, 1933, Fred was the son of the late Earnest and Annie Foster Gilliland. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy and earned a Bachelor's degree in Liberal Studies from the University of Oklahoma. Fred made Doris his wife on July 23, 1954 and together raised their daughter, Cindy, in a loving and happy home. In 1966, the family moved to Warner Robins where Fred began work as a Civil Servant at Robins Air Force Base; he served for a combined total of 30 years as a Federal Employee retiring from Logistics Management at Robins Air Force Base.A lifelong Methodist, he served the Lord as a member at Northview Methodist Church for 28 years and was later a member of First United Methodist Church. Fred always tried to find ways to be of service to others at church and in life. In his leisure time, he was a member of the Tyrian #111 Masonic Lodge, an avid Northside Eagles football fan, enjoyed woodworking, and looked forward to having coffee with his buddies at Nu-Way. Fred's sense of humor never ran short as he was famous for hearing a joke and telling it over and over again, that is until he heard a new one. He was sure to tell everyone that new joke until the next one came along. Fred's family simply described him as a "character." God truly blessed others with Fred.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Horace, Earnest J., Elmer "Bud," Howard, and Juanita Gilliland; and his son-in-law, Michael Dillard.Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 65 years, Doris Gilliland; daughter, Cindy Dillard; granddaughter, Nikki Lytle (Brandon); great-grandchildren, Tyler and Cole Toraya and Ivy and Lily Lytle; and a multitude of nieces and nephews.Visitation will be Sunday, February 9, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Missy Blumenthal and Rev. Dr. Josh Bizzell officiating. Following the service, Fred will be laid to rest in the mausoleum at Magnolia Park Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Fred to the Soup Kitchen or Food Pantry at First United Methodist Church, 205 N. Davis Dr., Warner Robins, GA 31093 or to .

