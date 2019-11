Fred Leuenberger, Sr.Macon, Georgia- Fred Albert Leuenberger, 84, of Walnut Creek Drive, died Sunday, November 10. 2019, at a local hospice facility. The family met friends from 5:00-7:00pm, Tuesday, at Gray Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 13, 2019,graveside at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens.Mr. Leuenberger was born September 29, 1935, in Louisville, Kentucky and had lived in Macon for the past forty years. He was the son of the late John Albert Leuenberger and Mary Sparks Leuenberger. Mr. Leuenberger was a retired mechanic for Brown and Williamson Tobacco Corporation and was preceded in death by his wife: Carolyn Friess Leuenberger and a son: Michael Leuenberger.Mr. Leuenberger is survived by his sons: Fred Leueberger, Jr., David Leuenberger, Kevin Leuenberger, Greg Leuenberger; daughter: Barbara Baggett; fourteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.Gray Memorial Chapel and Crematory is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements for Fred Leuenberger. Please visit our online memorial at www.graymemorialchapel.com