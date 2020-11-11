Fred Manning Glenn, Jr.
January 5, 1933 - November 7, 2020
Dublin, Georgia - Fred Manning Glenn, Jr, age 87 of Dublin, went to be with the Lord, on November 7, 2020.
Fred was born in Anderson, SC. He graduated from Lanier High School, Class of 1950 in Macon, GA and was a veteran of the United States Army. He attended Mercer University, LSU Banking School, UGA Banking School, and Colorado University School of Marketing. He married the love of his life, Jean Douthit Glenn on November 10, 1957, and they celebrated 63 years of marriage.
Fred was a retired banker of 38 years. He retired from Exchange Bank of Milledgeville. He started his banking career with C&S in Macon and worked at Bank of Ft. Valley and Morris State Bank in Dublin. After retiring from banking, he sold real estate with Century 21 for 10 years.
Mr. Glenn was a member of Pine Forest United Methodist Church and the CIA Sunday School Class. He was an Ambassador for the Dublin Laurens Chamber of Commerce. He was an avid UGA Dawg fan and a Mason. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred Manning Glenn, Sr., and Mary Suddath Holleman; and sister, Mary Glenn Wilson, and great-grandson, Jude Ellington Glenn.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jean Glenn, of Dublin; son, Tod Manning Glenn (Susan), of Dublin; grandchildren, Courtney Glenn McCullars (Adam), of Dublin and Chase Manning Glenn (Sydney), of Watkinsville; great-grandchildren, Emmie James McCullars and Ella Gray McCullars, of Dublin; sister, Nancy Crowther, of Macon, and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Dr. Joel Dent will officiate.
The family requests all friends and family to sign the online guest book. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pine Forest United Methodist Church, 400 Woods, Ave. Dublin, GA 31021.
to sign the online memorial register.