1/1
Fred Manning Glenn Jr.
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fred Manning Glenn, Jr.
January 5, 1933 - November 7, 2020
Dublin, Georgia - Fred Manning Glenn, Jr, age 87 of Dublin, went to be with the Lord, on November 7, 2020.
Fred was born in Anderson, SC. He graduated from Lanier High School, Class of 1950 in Macon, GA and was a veteran of the United States Army. He attended Mercer University, LSU Banking School, UGA Banking School, and Colorado University School of Marketing. He married the love of his life, Jean Douthit Glenn on November 10, 1957, and they celebrated 63 years of marriage.
Fred was a retired banker of 38 years. He retired from Exchange Bank of Milledgeville. He started his banking career with C&S in Macon and worked at Bank of Ft. Valley and Morris State Bank in Dublin. After retiring from banking, he sold real estate with Century 21 for 10 years.
Mr. Glenn was a member of Pine Forest United Methodist Church and the CIA Sunday School Class. He was an Ambassador for the Dublin Laurens Chamber of Commerce. He was an avid UGA Dawg fan and a Mason. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred Manning Glenn, Sr., and Mary Suddath Holleman; and sister, Mary Glenn Wilson, and great-grandson, Jude Ellington Glenn.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jean Glenn, of Dublin; son, Tod Manning Glenn (Susan), of Dublin; grandchildren, Courtney Glenn McCullars (Adam), of Dublin and Chase Manning Glenn (Sydney), of Watkinsville; great-grandchildren, Emmie James McCullars and Ella Gray McCullars, of Dublin; sister, Nancy Crowther, of Macon, and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Dr. Joel Dent will officiate.
Townsend Brothers Funeral Home and Staff respectfully ask all in attendance to follow social distancing guidelines.
The family requests all friends and family to sign the online guest book. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pine Forest United Methodist Church, 400 Woods, Ave. Dublin, GA 31021. Please visit www.townsendfuneralhome.com to sign the online memorial register.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Macon Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Townsend Brothers Funeral Home - DUBLIN
215 West Jackson St.
Dublin, GA 31021
(478) 272-3311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved