Fred Walter Darley
01/06/1947 - 06/07/2019
MACON, GA- Fred Walter Darley, 72, of General Twiggs Dr., passed away Friday June 7, 2019.
Services will be held Saturday June 15, 2019 at 2:00PM at New Haven Baptist Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Rev. Gabby Loyd and Rev. Charles Carter will officiate. The family will receive friends from 1:00PM to 2:00PM before the service. Pallbearers will be Josh, Aaron, Gerald, Ray, Rusty, and Ricky Darley.
Fred was born in Dublin, GA the son of the late Robert "Son" and Alma Hay Darley, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Aaron "Little Boy" Darley, Evelyn Harden, George T "Karo" Darley, Martha Fowler, Robert Earl Darley, Sister in laws, Pam Darley, Shirley Darley, Mary Jean Darley, Patsy Darley and his Great Niece Tucci Hay Crosby. He was a 1967 graduate of Dudley M. Hughes High School and was a Veteran of the United States Army and a former machine operator with Bassett Furniture. Fred loved listing to gospel music and old country music. He loved his family and friends and was always happy. He was a Baptist.
Survivors include his Special friend and companion Debra Turner. His brothers, Preston "Sam" Darley, and Cleo "Debo" Darley. Sisters, Verna and Mike Harrelson, Mattie Bell and Jerry Millsaps, Mary Ellen and Jerry Summerday, and adopted sister, Sharon Godwin. Special Aunt Laura Mae Darley. His children Freddy, Brenda, and Joey Darley. Fred is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff of Advanced Health and Rehab in Jeffersonville, GA and Crossview Nursing Home in Pineview, GA, for taking great care of our brother Fred.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to New Haven Baptist Church.
Visit www.reecefuneralhomeinc.com to express tributes.
Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on June 11, 2019