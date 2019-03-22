Fred Wilson
June 17, 1953 - March 17, 2019
Cochran, GA- Fred Wilson, 65, was born to the parentage of Martha and Farris Wilson and raised in the home of Emma and John Mallory.
He passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at his residence..
Fred was employed at Robin Air Force Base for 37 years and retired in 2018. Fred was also self-employed providing income tax and accounting services for many years,
He leaves to cherish his memories, one son, Fred Wilson II of Eastman, GA; one daughter, Debra Anderson of Cochran GA; two sisters, Louise O'neal of Ocilla, GA and Dorothy Wilson of Cochran, GA; four grandchildren; six great grandchildren; two aunts, Sylemon Rozier and Arphia Graves and host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held Saturday 12:00 P.M. at Bleckley County Middle School Gymnasium. Burial will be in the St. James Church Cemetery. The family may be contacted at 505 Mallory Road, Cochran, GA 31014.
Rollins Friendly Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements, 179 N. 7th Street, Cochran, GA 31014. 478-934-6695
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 22, 2019