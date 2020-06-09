Freddie James Adams
May 8, 1966 - June 6, 2020
Fort Valley, GA- Freddie James Adams, 54, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family. Freddie was born on May 8, 1966 in Perry, GA to the late Arthur L. Adams, Sr., and Helen (Felder) Adams.
He was currently employed with Lowe's in Warner Robins, where he worked as a plumbing specialist. Freddie was affiliated with The Oldfield Baptist Church in Perry, Georgia. He was a dedicated volunteer firefighter for the Fort Valley Department of Public Safety-Fire Division. He was a faithful Noble of Masab Temple # 11. His greatest joy came from his family, who he loved dearly. He had a passion for cooking and sharing his masterpieces with friends, family, and the community. In addition to his father, Freddie was preceded in death by his siblings, Rosie Adams, Gail Adams, and Fernando Adams.
Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife, Jackie Adams of Fort Valley; children: Jordy (Nikki) Adams of Perry, Shanika Brown of Warner Robins, Lewis Stephens of Warner Robins, Maurice Stephens of Fort Valley and Marquis (Keshara) Stephens of Fort Valley; grandson: Tristen Stephens of Fort Valley; siblings: Larry (Marsha) Felder of Fort Washington, MD, Arthur (Brenda) Adams, Jr. of Perry, Gloria Robertson of Perry, Roy Adams of Perry, Rickey Adams of Perry, Sametrice (Lazarus) Adams-Carter of Byron and Antonio Rogers of Warner Robins; Numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, a private funeral service for family only will be held at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 9, 2020.