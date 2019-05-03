Freddie Lee Minor
Nov. 24, 1941 - April 28, 2019
Unadilla, GA- Funeral services will be Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. in New Bethel Baptist Church, 2883 Northern County Line Road, Unadilla, Georgia 31091. Interment in Crossroads Cemetery, Northern County Line Road, Unadilla, Georgia. Survivors will be listed in the church program and on the website at http://www.bobbyglovermortuary.us. Bobby E. Glover Mortuary in charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Freddie Lee Minor
Published in The Telegraph on May 3, 2019