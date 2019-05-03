Freddie Lee Minor (1941 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "My condolences to you and your family. May God bless you..."
    - Evonne Lewis
  • "To the family and friends of Freddie Minor, please accept..."
Service Information
Bobby Glover Mortuary
1006 Creekwood Drive
Perry, GA
31069
(478)-987-4406
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
12:30 PM
New Bethel Baptist Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

Freddie Lee Minor
Nov. 24, 1941 - April 28, 2019
Unadilla, GA- Funeral services will be Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. in New Bethel Baptist Church, 2883 Northern County Line Road, Unadilla, Georgia 31091. Interment in Crossroads Cemetery, Northern County Line Road, Unadilla, Georgia. Survivors will be listed in the church program and on the website at http://www.bobbyglovermortuary.us. Bobby E. Glover Mortuary in charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Freddie Lee Minor
Published in The Telegraph on May 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.