Freddie Lee Myrick
June 1, 1959 - March 15, 2019
Macon , GA- Funeral services will be on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Greater Antioch Baptist Church with burial in Cherry Blossom Memorial Garden.
Family contact: 1036 Mimosa Dr. Macon GA
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon
BENTLEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
2714 MONTPELIER AVE
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 742-0952
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 22, 2019