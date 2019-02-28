Freddie Lee Respress Sr.
Augusta 28, 1948 - February 19, 2019
Roberta, GA- Funeral services will be on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Smith Chapel Baptist Church in Musella GA with burial in Bethel Baptist Church in Roberta GA
Family contact: 925 Tolliver Place (Apt B-104) Macon GA 31210
Services entrusted to Bentley's Funeral Home, Roberta
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 28, 2019