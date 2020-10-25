Freddie Lee Taylor
January 5, 1929 - October 19, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Graveside Services for Deacon Freddie Lee Taylor were held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Deacon Taylor was a long-time member of Greater Antioch Missionary Baptist Church and worked at Navy Ordinance and Davison's before retiring on disability.
Survivors: daughter, Marie Golphin; grandson, Antoine Golphin; a host of other relatives and friends.
