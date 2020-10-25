1/1
Freddie Lee Taylor
1929 - 2020
January 5, 1929 - October 19, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Graveside Services for Deacon Freddie Lee Taylor were held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Deacon Taylor was a long-time member of Greater Antioch Missionary Baptist Church and worked at Navy Ordinance and Davison's before retiring on disability.
Survivors: daughter, Marie Golphin; grandson, Antoine Golphin; a host of other relatives and friends.
Hutchings Service.


View the online memorial for Freddie Lee Taylor


Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hutchings Funeral Home, Inc.
536 New Street
Macon, GA 31201
(478) 743-1212
