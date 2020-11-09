1/1
Frederick Lamar Haygood Jones
1948 - 2020
October 20, 1948 - November 7, 2020
Macon, GA- Frederick Lamar Haygood Jones, 72, of Jones County, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel. The service will be livestreamed. The family will greet friends Monday, November 9, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel.
Mr. Jones was a man of many names. Some knew him as Fred. Others knew him as Ricky, and still others knew him as F.L. He was a United States Air Force Vietnam veteran. He began working with Northfolk Southern Railway as an engineer in August of 1972. He participated in Operation Lifesaver, giving speeches on railway safety. After retirement, he became a substitute teacher for the Jones County School System. He loved kids and always dreamed of being a teacher. He went on to work as a bailiff at the Bibb County Courthouse. Over the years, he coached his daughters' softball teams and umpired for many years. He spent his Friday nights at the Jones County football games with his grandchildren. It was a standing tradition. He was a man that took care of his family and loved them with his entire heart. And he loved his Atlanta Falcons.
Mr. Jones was preceded in death by his fathers, Fred Haygood, Sr. and Grady Jones, and sister, Carol Mann.
Mr. Jones is survived by his wife, Shirley Jones of Jones County; daughters, April Vickers and Jennifer Tanner (Louis), both of Gray, and Tammy Jacobs (Jamie) of Orlando, Florida; grandchildren, Cole Vickers, Thomas Vickers, Katie Tanner, Kelly Tanner, Owen Jacobs, and Jonah Jacobs; mother, Obie Jones of Byron, Georgia; siblings, Peggy Rigby, Wanda Nicholson, and Michael Jones; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's Jones County Chapel, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 307 Pecan Lane, Gray, GA 31032 has charge of the arrangements.


View the online memorial for Frederick Lamar Haygood Jones



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel
NOV
10
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel
307 Pecan Lane
Gray, GA 31032
(478) 986-4278
