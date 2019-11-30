Fredrick "Junior" Boyington, Jr.
August 17, 2008 - November 26, 2019
Macon, GA- Fredrick "Junior" Boyington, Jr., 11, went to sit at the feet of Jesus on November 26, 2019. A Celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Sawyer officiating. Burial will follow in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. The family ask that donations be made to Hope for Trisomy, PO Box 121986, Arlington, Texas 76012.
The family would like to give a special thanks to all of the nurses, staff, and doctors that took care of Junior, as well as his teachers and therapists. Also a special thanks to all the caregivers; Stacey Bell, Tammie Riley, Ms. Diane Mann, and Essence Tard.
Please visit www.maconmp.com to share your memories.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Fredrick "Junior" Boyington, Jr.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 30, 2019