Fredrick Gastineau
November 24, 1952 - August 27, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Fredrick James Gastineau was born on November 24, 1952 in Bloomington, Indiana and passed away on August 27, 2019 at his home in Warner Robins, GA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Eileen Gastineau. He is survived by a sister, Velma Lucille Zike (Michael); nephews, William and Michael; and niece, Ashley of Martinsville, Indiana; and several cousins, all from Indiana.
He was an Indiana University graduate, a Navy Veteran, a member of the American Legion Post 230 in Martinsville, Indiana and the VFW. Fred retired from Harris Corporation where he was a dedicated, hardworking, and knowledgeable employee. He was loved, respected, and revered by his family, coworkers, and friends. Fred was a private, quiet, unassuming, kind, and generous man. He enjoyed trips to Las Vegas.
Abiding with Fred's wishes there will not be a memorial service or a celebration of life. He wanted to be cremated and his ashes spread at Monroe County in Bloomington, Indiana. Fred requested that each of us remember him in our own way. Memorials may be made to , 501 St. Judah's Place, Memphis, TN. 38105.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 6, 2019