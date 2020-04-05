Guest Book View Sign Service Information Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery 3969 Mercer University Drive Macon , GA 31204 (478)-477-5737 Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. G. Clark Stull

February 5, 1958 - March 24, 2020

Macon, GA- Dr. G. Clark Stull, 62, entered the gates of heaven on March 24, 2020.

Dr. Stull was born in Madison, Wisconsin and was raised in Valdosta, Georgia. He graduated from Valdosta High School in 1977 where he was a wide receiver for the Valdosta Wild Cats and had the honor of playing with Buck Belue his senior year. He graduated from Valdosta State College where he was a proud member of Delta Chi. He then attended Life Chiropractic College in Marietta, Georgia. In 1985, Dr. Stull opened Stull Chiropractic Clinic in Macon, GA serving the community for 35 years. He was thrilled to be voted Macon's Best of the Best chiropractor and chiropractic clinic from 2015 to 2020. He loved his patients and his staff. He considered them all family!

Dr. Stull was active in the chiropractic community, serving on the National Board of Chiropractic Examiners, and was president for the Georgia Chiropractic Association from 2018-2019. Dr. Stull was also a founding partner of The Academy of Georgia Chiropractors. He was very passionate and excited about his new role with The Academy to further promote chiropractic across the state.

His favorite hobby was hunting and he had a special bond with the members of his hunting club. It was his home away from home. Clark loved to spread positivity and words of encouragement. He was known for his dry and quirky sense of humor. Dr. Stull never stopped learning and found joy in educating others.

Left to cherish his memory is the love of his life, Donna. Clark was her best friend and soulmate. They had 30 wonderful years together and enjoyed traveling and spending time with their children and grandchildren.

Clark was preceded in death by his father and mother, Lt. Gerald Clark Stull and Alice Amos Baggett, and brother, Dr. Barton Baggett. He is survived by his wife, Donna and their four children. Joshua Logue, Spencer (Alyshea) Stull, Skyler (Michael) Wallace, Whitney (Ryan) Alexander and grandchildren: MacKenzie, Adalynn, Bruce, and Emersyn.

