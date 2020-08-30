1/1
G. Willodean Hines
1934 - 2020
Macon, GA- Willodean Thompson Hines, 85, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020.
She was born in Carmichael, MS to the late Cloey Thompson and Agnes O'Mire Thompson. Willodean was preceded in death by her grandson, Tristan Winkler and three brothers, Clyde Thompson, Edsel Thompson, Walter Thompson and two sisters, Annette Harmon and Frances Robinson. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt.
She is survived by her children; Lisa Winkler, Betsy Hines, Ken Hines, and Mylinda Holton, grandchildren; Alexander Winkler, Kevin Hines, Elizabeth Hines, Corinne Hines, J.T. Holton and Chelsea Park, great grandchildren; Amelia, Cliff, Beau Holton, Everlee Park, three sisters; Dorothy Hildreth, Hazel Jackson, Jewell Tisdale and numerous nieces and nephews.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
4784775737
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 27, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
