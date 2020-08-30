G. Willodean Hines
October 14, 1934 - August 24, 2020
Macon, GA- Willodean Thompson Hines, 85, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020.
She was born in Carmichael, MS to the late Cloey Thompson and Agnes O'Mire Thompson. Willodean was preceded in death by her grandson, Tristan Winkler and three brothers, Clyde Thompson, Edsel Thompson, Walter Thompson and two sisters, Annette Harmon and Frances Robinson. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt.
She is survived by her children; Lisa Winkler, Betsy Hines, Ken Hines, and Mylinda Holton, grandchildren; Alexander Winkler, Kevin Hines, Elizabeth Hines, Corinne Hines, J.T. Holton and Chelsea Park, great grandchildren; Amelia, Cliff, Beau Holton, Everlee Park, three sisters; Dorothy Hildreth, Hazel Jackson, Jewell Tisdale and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visit www.maconmp.com
to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements. View the online memorial for G. Willodean Hines