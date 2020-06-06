Sending love and light. Gail will
Be missed by many. Love, Linda and Robert Miles
Gail Harrell
07/07/1940 - 06/03/2020
Baker County, Georgia- Gail Lanier Harrell, 79, of Baker County, died Wednesday, June 03, 2020 at Willson Hospice House in Albany.
Graveside funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 6 at Patmos Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Curtis Alligood will officiate.
Born July 7, 1940 in Patmos, GA, Mrs. Harrell was the daughter of the late R. J. Lanier and Ethel Ray Lanier. She was married to the late William Thaxton Harrell. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Connie Lanier Truluck and a brother, Bobby Lanier. Mrs. Harrell was a member of Patmos Freewill Baptist Church and worked as assistant branch manager for Bank of America.
Survivors include two daughters, Allison Mansfield (John) of Newton and Janie Harrell (Jim Kelly) of Lake Placid, FL; one brother, Mike Lanier (Mamie) of Newton; two sisters-in-law, Christine Gleaton Lanier and Jeanne Harrell; four grandchildren, Thomas Mansfield (Rachel), Michael Duncan, Victoria Duncan (Taylor Boutwell), Jesse Duncan (Xavi Cuevas); ten great grandchildren, Rose Mansfield, Alexis Pilla, Brooklyn Cuevas, Briella Cuevas, Jaslyn Cuevas, Alyssa Duncan, Jasmine Reyes, Kyla Reyes, Kara Boutwell, and Brayden Boutwell.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or Patmos Freewill Baptist Church, c/o Virginia Collins, 2242 Rentz Bridge Rd., Newton, GA 39870.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.