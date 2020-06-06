Gail Harrell
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gail's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gail Harrell
07/07/1940 - 06/03/2020
Baker County, Georgia- Gail Lanier Harrell, 79, of Baker County, died Wednesday, June 03, 2020 at Willson Hospice House in Albany.
Graveside funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 6 at Patmos Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Curtis Alligood will officiate.
Born July 7, 1940 in Patmos, GA, Mrs. Harrell was the daughter of the late R. J. Lanier and Ethel Ray Lanier. She was married to the late William Thaxton Harrell. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Connie Lanier Truluck and a brother, Bobby Lanier. Mrs. Harrell was a member of Patmos Freewill Baptist Church and worked as assistant branch manager for Bank of America.
Survivors include two daughters, Allison Mansfield (John) of Newton and Janie Harrell (Jim Kelly) of Lake Placid, FL; one brother, Mike Lanier (Mamie) of Newton; two sisters-in-law, Christine Gleaton Lanier and Jeanne Harrell; four grandchildren, Thomas Mansfield (Rachel), Michael Duncan, Victoria Duncan (Taylor Boutwell), Jesse Duncan (Xavi Cuevas); ten great grandchildren, Rose Mansfield, Alexis Pilla, Brooklyn Cuevas, Briella Cuevas, Jaslyn Cuevas, Alyssa Duncan, Jasmine Reyes, Kyla Reyes, Kara Boutwell, and Brayden Boutwell.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or Patmos Freewill Baptist Church, c/o Virginia Collins, 2242 Rentz Bridge Rd., Newton, GA 39870.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.parkerbramlett.com.


View the online memorial for Gail Harrell


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Patmos Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home
410 East Broad Street
Camilla, GA 31730
(229) 336-5111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
June 5, 2020
Sending love and light. Gail will
Be missed by many. Love, Linda and Robert Miles
Linda Miles
Family
June 5, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Linda Miles
June 5, 2020
To Gail's family, we are so sorry to hear of your loss. We will be praying for your family. We loved Gail and Thaxton very much and will be praying for their family.
James Corlee
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved