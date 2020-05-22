Gail Herndon Ferguson
1939 - 2020
Severn, NC- Severn, NC – Gail Herndon Ferguson, 80, died Monday, May 18, 2020 at VCU in Richmond, VA. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM on Sunday, May 24, 2020, in Byron City Cemetery, with Rev. Ed McQueen officiating.
Born in Wilcox County to the late Ollie M. and Rose Herndon, Mrs. Ferguson was a graduate of Byron High School, and attended Tift College in Forsyth, followed by a transfer to the University of Georgia. She was a homemaker who lovingly displayed Christ not only in her home but outwardly in the community.
Mrs. Ferguson was an active member of Severn Baptist Church for 37 years and served in many capacities in her church and community. She loved gardening and is remembered for the many beautiful blooms throughout the seasons. Mrs. Ferguson was an active member of the Severn-Pendleton Ruritan Club.
She is survived by her children, Franklin Lewis Ferguson, Jr. (Caroline) of Marietta, Marcia Whitley (Jay) of Fitzgerald, and Dawn Ferguson (Hugh Davis) of Severn, NC; four granddaughters, Hannah R. Huggins of Tifton, Holly N. DeMarino (Anthony) of Marietta, Sarah C. Ferguson of North Druid Hills, and Emily R. Ferguson of Marietta; a brother, Mardie R. Herndon (Freda) of Macon; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin Lewis Ferguson, Sr. and sister, Twila Gresham.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Severn Baptist Church, 305 Main St., Severn, NC 27877. Rooks Funeral Home in Byron is in charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Gail Herndon Ferguson



Published in The Telegraph on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
24
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Byron City Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Rooks Funeral Home - Fort Valley
213 West Church St.
Fort Valley, GA 31030
(478) 825-2424
