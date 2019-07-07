Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Gail (Gayle) Lesesne. View Sign Service Information Nelson's Memorial Mortuary 501 Elberta Rd Warner Robins , GA 31093 (478)-923-6323 Funeral 12:00 PM Huspah Baptist Church 18 Huspah Rd Seabrook , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Gail ("Gayle") Lesesne

August 4, 1955 - July 2, 2019

Macon, GA-

Gail ("Gayle") Lesesne was born in Charleston, South Carolina to Pauline and the late James Lesesne. She was educated in the public schools of Beaufort County South Carolina. She excelled in academics and graduated from high school at the tender age of 15. She obtained her B. S. degree from Howard University in Washington, DC and went on to get her Doctor of Medicine degree from Howard University, College of Medicine at age 21, the youngest in the history of the school at that time.

Upon completing medical school and a three-year internship in Augusta, Georgia, she spent several years in Florida in her solo practice as a physician of general medicine before later specializing and becoming board certified in emergency medicine. After settling down in the state of Georgia, Gayle worked for almost 30 years as an ER physician.

To know Gayle, is to know she loved reading, listening to music, watching movies, and most of all, she loved flowers. She would spend hours in her yard planting flowers and tending to the various plants in her sun room. She was an admitted shopaholic and fashion diva. She would say, "A girl always needs options." She traveled at every opportunity that was presented to her and brought back a souvenir to prove it. She was devoted to her family and friends, and was generous with all that she had been blessed with. She had a way of making you feel special as though you were her best friend, and even a part of her family.

Gayle was preceded in death by her beloved father, James "Jim" Lesesne. She is survived by her mother, Pauline Lesesne of Sheldon, S.C.; three brothers, Andre Lesesne (LaVern) of Deltona, Fla., Ronald Lesesne of Gardens Corner, S.C., Kent Lesesne (Stephanie) of Columbia, S.C.; three nephews, Jacques Lesesne, Christopher Lesesne, and Austin Lesesne; one loving niece, Monique Lesesne, and a host of other family and friends. Funeral: Wednesday July 10, 2019 @ Noon, at Huspah Baptist Church 18 Huspah Rd. Seabrook, SC 29940 843-846-2473. Marshel's Wright Donaldson funeral Home 1814 Greene St. Beauford, SC 29902 843-525-6625





