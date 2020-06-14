Gail Spivey Lee
02/15/1959 - 06/11/2020
Crawford County, GA- Gail Spivey Lee, 61, passed away Thursday night at her home, surrounded by her adoring family. Gail, a native of East Dublin, died as a result of an undetected bile duct blockage that spread to lung cancer.
Gail is survived by her husband of 34 years, David Lee; daughter, Abigail Margaret Lee, who is Pre-Med Biology major at the University of Georgia; son, Joe Thomas Lee, who is a Business Management major at the University of North Georgia. Gail is also survived by her parents, Ovid and Margaret Spivey of East Dublin, and brother, Gary Spivey and sister-in-law, Rosie Spivey of Dublin.
Gail was a Graduate of Jacksonville State University in Alabama, obtaining a degree in English. Following graduation, she was a retail sales manager at a number of clothing stores in Macon, before settling into a career in civil service at Robins Air Force Base, where she met her future husband, David. After eight trying years of infertility, they were blessed with two beautiful children. Gail made the decision to stay home the next ten years and raise their children rather than putting them into daycare. It was an easy decision and one she never regretted.
Returning to work, she continued her 20 year career in Contracting, Program Management, Pricing and Policy where she was known for hard work, high production, and excellence. In her later years at the base, she went to work part-time to support her aging parents, making weekly trips to Dublin to buy groceries, pick up medications and take her parents to doctor appointments for 10 years, only stopping when her illness prevented her from doing so.
Gail was a modern day steel magnolia. A woman of great courage in the face of adversity, compassion for others, unending love for her family, a lover of the outdoors and wildlife of all varieties, and an unwavering Christian faith and belief in God.
A public viewing, where friends may come to pay their respects to Gail, will be held at Rooks Funeral Home, 109 West White Road in Byron, from 10 AM to 11 AM on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. A private service will be held for the family at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, that you make a donation to your favorite charity in memory of Gail. Rooks Funeral Home in Byron is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 14, 2020.