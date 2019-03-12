MSgt. Garfield Russ, USAF (Ret.)
April 03, 1939 - March 08, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia- Garfield Russ, 79, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, March 08, 2019.
Visitation will be Tuesday, March 12, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service for Mr. Russ will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Garfield Russ to Foundation Fighting Blindness at 7168 Columbia Gateway Drive, Suite 100, Columbia, MD 21046.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com for Mr. Russ' full obituary and to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with Mr. Russ' arrangements.
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins, GA 31088
(478) 953-1478
