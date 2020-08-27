1/1
Garry Anderson
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Garry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Garry Anderson
September, 30 1960 - August 15, 2020
Seaside Heights, NJ- Garry M. Anderson passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at the age of 59, in Community Hospital, Toms River, NJ, after an extended illness. Garry was a resident of Seaside Heights, NJ, to be near his beloved coast.
Garry was born September 30, 1960, in Waco TX, to Robert E. Anderson (deceased) and Dolores C. Anderson. Garry spent his early childhood traveling with his military family to different areas of this country, settling in middle Georgia at a young age. He studied piano during high school and became an accomplished organist and pianist; one of his joys was sharing his faith as an organist for the First Baptist Church and Tabernacle Baptist Church in Macon, GA. He studied at Mercer University, Macon, GA, majoring in music and piano at Julliard School of Music, New York City.
After completing his studies, he traveled Europe, and later settled for a short time in Long Beach, CA, then lived many years in New York City and finally New Jersey. Garry was a successful entrepreneur, creating and heading two technology companies in New York City and, after leaving the City, a NJ real estate office.
Garry lived life to the fullest and shared his gourmet cooking, sense of humor, warmth and genuine concern for others with his many friends whose lives he changed for the better. He was always ready to extend a helping hand, regardless of what needed to be done.
He is survived by his mother, Dolores Anderson, sister Sharon (Sam "Hicks") Queener, brother Bob Anderson, all of Byron, GA, many nieces and nephews and his love, Jake aka "Bear", his beloved 18 yr. old rescue cat, and dear friends Iris and Marcia.
A private memorial will be held at a later date. Garry will rest in Parkway Memorial Gardens, Warner Robins, GA.


View the online memorial for Garry Anderson


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved