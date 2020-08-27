Garry AndersonSeptember, 30 1960 - August 15, 2020Seaside Heights, NJ- Garry M. Anderson passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at the age of 59, in Community Hospital, Toms River, NJ, after an extended illness. Garry was a resident of Seaside Heights, NJ, to be near his beloved coast.Garry was born September 30, 1960, in Waco TX, to Robert E. Anderson (deceased) and Dolores C. Anderson. Garry spent his early childhood traveling with his military family to different areas of this country, settling in middle Georgia at a young age. He studied piano during high school and became an accomplished organist and pianist; one of his joys was sharing his faith as an organist for the First Baptist Church and Tabernacle Baptist Church in Macon, GA. He studied at Mercer University, Macon, GA, majoring in music and piano at Julliard School of Music, New York City.After completing his studies, he traveled Europe, and later settled for a short time in Long Beach, CA, then lived many years in New York City and finally New Jersey. Garry was a successful entrepreneur, creating and heading two technology companies in New York City and, after leaving the City, a NJ real estate office.Garry lived life to the fullest and shared his gourmet cooking, sense of humor, warmth and genuine concern for others with his many friends whose lives he changed for the better. He was always ready to extend a helping hand, regardless of what needed to be done.He is survived by his mother, Dolores Anderson, sister Sharon (Sam "Hicks") Queener, brother Bob Anderson, all of Byron, GA, many nieces and nephews and his love, Jake aka "Bear", his beloved 18 yr. old rescue cat, and dear friends Iris and Marcia.A private memorial will be held at a later date. Garry will rest in Parkway Memorial Gardens, Warner Robins, GA.