Deacon Garry "Pete" Moore
May 28, 1957 - April 14, 2019
Gray, GA- Services for Garry "Pete" Moore will be Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 12:00 P.M. at Greater Zion Hill Baptist Church, 2656 Napier Avenue, Macon, GA, with interment at Middle Georgia Memorial Gardens. Garry is survived by his wife Mrs. Lillie Moore, sister Gwendolyn Walker, devoted friend Gregory Binford and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Public viewing will be Friday, April 19, 2019 at Glover Memorial Mortuary.
Glover Memorial Mortuary Inc.
3241 Houston Ave
Macon, GA 31206
(478) 781-8122
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 19, 2019