Garry Wayne Hicks, Jr.
Macon, GA- Services for Garry Wayne Hicks, Jr. will be held 4:30 PM Saturday, April 6, 2019 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary. Evangelist Angela White will Officiate and Rev. Matthew Raines will serve as Eulogist. Interment services will be private. Mr. Hicks, 44, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019.
Survivors includes his wife, Sherrel Hicks; two sons, Mekiyan Garry Hicks and Raylik Burner; mother, Mitzi Hicks; sisters, Felicia Outlaw and Sheryl Outlaw; mother-in-law, Shirley Hatcher and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family may be contacted at 8586 Thomaston Rd., Macon.
Jones Brothers Mortuary, 3035 Millerfield Rd., Macon.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 5, 2019