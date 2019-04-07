Gary Davis
July 24, 1952 - April 4, 2019
Forsyth, GA- Funeral services for MR. Gary Davis, 66, will be Monday, April 8th, time 1:00PM in the Freeman Funeral Home Chapel, Forsyth. Reverend Rufus J. Whatley officiating. Burial St. Paul AME Church Cemetery, Smarr.
The family will receive friends Sunday from 5:00-6:30PM at the funeral home.
Freeman Funeral Home, Forsyth.
Freeman Funeral Home
26 Brentwood Street
Forsyth, GA 31029-1704
(478) 994-6483
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 7, 2019