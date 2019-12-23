Gary Dean Holloway
June 15, 1958 - December 20, 2019
Macon, GA- Gary Dean Holloway, 61, of Macon, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019 at his residence.
The family will receive friends for a "Time of Remembrance" Monday from 5 PM until 7 PM at Snow's Memorial Chapel on Pio Nono Ave.
A native of Louisville, KY, Mr. Holloway was born to Theresa Louise Holloway and the late Jimmy T. Holloway. His favorite pastime was spent fishing and rebuilding old cars. He loved taking care of stray cats.
Mr. Holloway is survived by his daughter, Brandi Renee Starley; granddaughter, Abigail Lynn Starley; mother, Theresa Louise Holloway; sister, Cathy Holloway Claycomb (Marty); and a brother, Daron Holloway (Beth).
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the American Diabetes Association, by visiting www.diabetes.org.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 23, 2019