Gary Findlay Sr. (1950 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Sorry for your loss"
    - Vickey Collins
  • "Rest in Peace my sweet cousin. Condolences to your family."
    - Jeynell Snow Goodson
  • "I will miss you my friend. You always looked out for me..."
    - Allen Bailey
Service Information
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
765 Cherry Street
Macon, GA
31201
(478)-746-4321
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Hart's Chapel at the Cupola
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:30 PM
Glen Haven Memorial Gardens
Obituary
Gary Findlay, Sr.
March 5, 1950 - November 17, 2019
Macon, GA- Gary Findlay, Sr., 69, of Lizella, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019. A funeral service will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 1:30PM, at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. The family will greet friends Saturday, November 23, 2019, from 11:00AM until 1:00PM, at Hart's Chapel at the Cupola. Pastor Danny Singletary and Pastor Rich Hulsey will officiate.
Mr. Findlay earned a degree in Industrial Maintenance and retired from Armstrong Industries after forty-three years. He always loved and treasured his family and his grandchildren.
Mr. Findlay is survived by his wife, Diane Findlay; sons, Gary Findlay, Jr. (Pam), of Covington, Paul Findlay (Tatum), of Marietta, and Brian Findlay (Christy), of Warner Robins; daughters, Lisa Dixon (Joey), of Cochran, and Sherrie Craport (Will), of Norcross; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 21, 2019
