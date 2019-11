Gary Findlay, Sr.March 5, 1950 - November 17, 2019Macon, GA- Gary Findlay, Sr., 69, of Lizella, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019. A funeral service will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 1:30PM, at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. The family will greet friends Saturday, November 23, 2019, from 11:00AM until 1:00PM, at Hart's Chapel at the Cupola. Pastor Danny Singletary and Pastor Rich Hulsey will officiate.Mr. Findlay earned a degree in Industrial Maintenance and retired from Armstrong Industries after forty-three years. He always loved and treasured his family and his grandchildren.Mr. Findlay is survived by his wife, Diane Findlay; sons, Gary Findlay, Jr. (Pam), of Covington, Paul Findlay (Tatum), of Marietta, and Brian Findlay (Christy), of Warner Robins; daughters, Lisa Dixon (Joey), of Cochran, and Sherrie Craport (Will), of Norcross; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Please visit hartsmort.com to express condolences.Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.