Gary Green
April 30, 1954 - January 17, 2020
Macon , GA- Funeral services will be on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Bethany Seventh Day Adventist Church with Interment in the Sons of Wisdom, Daughters of Light Society cemetery.
Family contact: 1052 Hazel Street Macon GA 31201
Family visitation will be on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Bentley's Chapel on Montpelier Ave from 6-8 PM
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 22, 2020