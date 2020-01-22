Gary Green (1954 - 2020)
Service Information
BENTLEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
2714 MONTPELIER AVE
Macon, GA
31204
(478)-742-0952
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
BENTLEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
2714 MONTPELIER AVE
Macon, GA 31204
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
12:00 PM
Bethany Seventh Day Adventist Church
Obituary
Gary Green
April 30, 1954 - January 17, 2020
Macon , GA- Funeral services will be on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Bethany Seventh Day Adventist Church with Interment in the Sons of Wisdom, Daughters of Light Society cemetery.
Family contact: 1052 Hazel Street Macon GA 31201
Family visitation will be on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Bentley's Chapel on Montpelier Ave from 6-8 PM
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.


Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 22, 2020
