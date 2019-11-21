Gary O'Neal
June 17, 1944 - Nov 18, 2019
Macon, GA- Andrew Gary O'Neal, 75, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 18, 2019, following a long battle with dementia. Graveside services will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Roberta City Cemetery. Rev. Jim Hamlin will officiate. A native of Crawford County, he lived most of his life in Roberta. He was a 1962 graduate of Crawford County High School. He retired as the Southeastern Regional Manager for True Temper Corporation in Macon, and later served as General Manager of Clarklift Material Handling. He was a member of Roberta United Methodist Church. He was an avid golfer, a UGA football fan, and enjoyed a good game of poker. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Evelyn O'Neal.
Survivors include his daughter, Tara (Jimbo) Evans of Forsyth, his son, Dr. Russ O'Neal of Macon, three grandchildren, David Tempel of Athens, Ashley (Tyler) Horton of Columbus, and Tyler Evans of Forsyth, his sister Randa Harmon of Butler, and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 12:30-1:30 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or the donor's favorite charity.
We would like to thank the staff of Bolingreen Nursing Facility and Gail Tolliver, NP, for the wonderful care that they provided during our father's final days.
You may sign the online register at www.mcleightonfuneralservice.com McLeighton Funeral Service of Roberta is in charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Gary O'Neal
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 21, 2019