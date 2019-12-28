Gary Ruben Bentson
Nov. 27, 1938 - Dec. 25, 2019
Byron, GA - Gary Ruben Bentson, 81,of Frenchville, PA; formerly of Byron, GA died on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at the Penn Highlands DuBois.
He was born on November 27, 1938 in Gwinner, ND; a son of the late Ruben and Carrie (Petterson) Bentson. Gary was a line foreman for IBM in Cary, NC. He was also a co-owner of Lifetree Health and Herbs of Perry, GA and Destin, FL. Mr. Bentson was with the U. S. Marines for 22 years, and served during the Vietnam War.
He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline J. Burrie-Bentson of Frenchville, PA; two daughters, Becki Wallace and husband Harvey of Frenchville, PA, and Vicki Ruch and husband Terry of Havre De Grace, MD; two granddaughters, Angela Conva of Clearfield, PA, and Candace Conva of Harrisburg, PA; and three great-grandchildren, Maddox, Ryder, and Landon.
Honoring Mr. Bentson's wishes, there will be no public services.
PA Simple Cremation, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 28, 2019