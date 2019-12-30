Gary "Squirrel" Simmons

  • "Condolences to the Simmons family."
    - Mary H. Moran
  • "Rest in peace in God's care. Say hello to Ronnie (Brown..."
    - Geri Coates
Service Information
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA
31217
(478)-743-3331
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
True Faith C.O.G.I.C.
Obituary
Gary "Squirrel" Simmons
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Gary "Squirrel" Simmons will be held at 11 AM Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at True Faith C.O.G.I.C. Superintendent Evans Brown will officiate. Interment services will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park. Mr. Simmons, 63, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019.
Survivors include his lifelong devoted partner, Brenda Chapman; five children, Maurice Grable, Letilya Childs, Delitshu Hamm, Rontrell Simmons, Tramas Little; two step-children, Izell Hillman, and Tammy Hillman Smith; three sisters; two brothers; six grandchildren; and host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 30, 2019
