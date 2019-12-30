Gary "Squirrel" Simmons
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Gary "Squirrel" Simmons will be held at 11 AM Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at True Faith C.O.G.I.C. Superintendent Evans Brown will officiate. Interment services will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park. Mr. Simmons, 63, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019.
Survivors include his lifelong devoted partner, Brenda Chapman; five children, Maurice Grable, Letilya Childs, Delitshu Hamm, Rontrell Simmons, Tramas Little; two step-children, Izell Hillman, and Tammy Hillman Smith; three sisters; two brothers; six grandchildren; and host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 30, 2019