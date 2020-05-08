Gary Walter Nix
July 17, 1949 - May 6, 2020
Macon, GA- Gary Walter Nix, of Macon, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
A private burial will be led by Rev. Dr. Mark Hudgins and Rev. Gary Eversole in Macon Memorial Cemetery on Friday, May 8th. He was born in Columbus, GA, July 17, 1949. He was preceded in death by his parents, Warren L Nix and Laura Sheffield Nix.
He was a 1968 graduate of Lanier High School and a 1971 graduate of Macon Area Technical School. He was a long time member of Ingleside Baptist Church.
Gary served on the House Council at St Paul. He was a bible study leader at St Paul and Antebellum Arlington Place. He enjoyed leading Bingo for the residents. He enjoyed collecting stamps, coins and other memorabilia.
Gary Always met you with his big beautiful smile and a great big hug. He exuberated Christ's love for all.
He is survived by his Aunt Nell Sheffield McCranie, Willacoochee, GA., Cousins David and Laura Nix, Roswell, GA, Jim and Loretta McCranie, Willacoochee, GA.; and many other cousins.
For those who wish to honor Gary, donations may be made to Ingleside Baptist Church, 834 Wimbish Rd. Macon, GA 31210.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Cherry Street, has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on May 8, 2020.