Gary Wayne Jones
March 19, 1950 - October 23, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia- Gary Wayne Jones, 69, of Warner Robins, Georgia passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019. A visitation will be held Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. till 4:00 p.m. in Fairhaven Funeral Home. A private burial will be in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.
Born in Macon, He attended Bruce, Alexander IV and Willingham Schools. He followed in his dad's footsteps to become a mason. He retired in 2001 from C&M Masonry Contractors of Locust Grove due to health issues and moved to Warner Robins. He was preceded in death by his wife, Gail Hunt Jones, parents, Troy E. Jones Sr. and Minnie Carr Jones and brothers, Troy E. Jones Jr. and Billy Jones. He enjoyed the outdoors as an avid hunter and fisherman. Despite his illness he was always an optimist, looking forward for an opportunity to fish, build a fire in his fireplace and tell tales of his youth to his caregivers and friends. He is survived by his brother, Terry Jones (Kathy) from Macon and his cats.
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 25, 2019