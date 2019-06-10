Gates W. Winters, Jr.
June 25, 1940 - June 8, 2019
Macon, GA- Gates Winters, 78, of Macon, Ga. passed away on June 8, 2019. The family will greet friends at Hart's-Cherry Street on Tuesday June 11, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm. A celebration of life will be held at Hart's-Cherry Street on Wednesday June 12, 2019, at 1:00 pm followed by an internment service at 3:00 pm at Bradley Baptist Church. Rob Robinson officiating.
Gates was born on June 25, 1940 in Bradley, GA to Gates and Myrtle (Darden) Winters. His childhood also included stops in Fort Pierce, Florida. He graduated from Jones County High School and earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia. He also earned his Master's in Education from Georgia College. Though he was proud of his degrees they could not compare to the pride he felt in serving his country in the United States Army. In addition to being a veteran, his strong Christian faith helped shape the type of husband, father, and man he would be.
Gates began a career in education by teaching and coaching at Jones County High School. After a couple of years he then began teaching and coaching in the Bibb County school system at Southwest High School. But the majority of his years were spent at Ballard Hudson (Ballard A) Middle School. There he taught Social Studies (Georgia Studies) and Science and also coached football, baseball, and wrestling. After retiring, he enjoyed traveling to Panama on mission trips, watching sports (anything University of Georgia and New York Yankees), painting, and listening to Bluegrass music. Gates was a longtime member of Thomaston Road Church of Christ (Southside Church of Christ) and served as a Deacon for many years. He never met a stranger and once you met him you had a friend for life. He was a loving husband and father. The only person he loved more than his grandchildren was his wife, Gloria.
Gates is survived by his wife of 53 years, Gloria (Chambliss); daughter and son-in-law Vicki and Brent Lanford (Macon), their two sons Nicholas and Carter Lanford; son Gates W. Winters, III (Tuscaloosa, AL) son and daughter-in-law Greg and Lisa Winters (Macon), their two children Sara Elizabeth and William Winters; sister Patsy and Omer Trice; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Charles and Iris Ann Chambliss (Macon); nephew Stephen and Norlene Trice; niece Carey and Charles Wimberly (Macon); niece Kelly Chambliss (Macon); cousin Angela and Dr. Louis Spear (Gainesville, GA); cousin Carol Ann and Bill Epps (Jones County) and many cherished friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Gates' memory can be made to Jay's Hope or Thomaston Road Church of Christ-Panama Missions.
Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon GA has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on June 10, 2019