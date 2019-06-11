Gates W. Winters, Jr.
June 25, 1940 - June 8, 2019
Macon, GA- Gates Winters, 78, of Macon, Ga. passed away on June 8, 2019. The family will greet friends at Hart's-Cherry Street on Tuesday June 11, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm. A celebration of life will be held at Hart's-Cherry Street on Wednesday June 12, 2019, at 1:00 pm followed by an interment service at 3:00 pm at Bradley Baptist Church. Rob Robinson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Gates' memory can be made to Jay's Hope or Thomaston Road Church of Christ-Panama Missions.
Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon GA has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on June 11, 2019