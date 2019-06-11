Gates W. Winters Jr. (1940 - 2019)
  • "With deepest sympathy, we are sad to here of your loss. Mr...."
    - The Waters Family Jonathan and Rachel
  • "Our thoughts and prayers are with you and the family!"
    - Valerie Hicks-Stewart
  • "Gloria, Vickie, Chip and Greg: I am so sorry to hear of the..."
    - Kathy Autry Jefcoats
  • "Mrs. Winters & Family, With deepest sympathy, I am sorry..."
    - Juanita Grey
  • "My heart and prayers go out to you all."
    - Donna Johnson
Service Information
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
765 Cherry Street
Macon, GA
31201
(478)-746-4321
Interment
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Bradley Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Hart's-Cherry Street
Obituary
Gates W. Winters, Jr.
June 25, 1940 - June 8, 2019
Macon, GA- Gates Winters, 78, of Macon, Ga. passed away on June 8, 2019. The family will greet friends at Hart's-Cherry Street on Tuesday June 11, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm. A celebration of life will be held at Hart's-Cherry Street on Wednesday June 12, 2019, at 1:00 pm followed by an interment service at 3:00 pm at Bradley Baptist Church. Rob Robinson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Gates' memory can be made to Jay's Hope or Thomaston Road Church of Christ-Panama Missions.
Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon GA has charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on June 11, 2019
