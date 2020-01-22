Gene Alan Van Voorhis
July 16, 1934 - January 20, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia- Gene Alan Van Voorhis, 72, passed away in his sleep on Sunday, January 19, 2020. Born on August 23, 1947, in Huron, South Dakota, Gene was the son of the late Dale and Ann Van Voorhis.
A Vietnam veteran, he served in the Fuel Management Division and retired as a Technical Sergeant from the United States Air Force in 1986. After his retirement, Gene began a long career in sales. He really excelled in sales because he loved talking with his customers, learning about their interests, and was able to find what they needed. Gene would always best meet their needs and received many accolades and awards for his professionalism and jobs well done.
Gene was always outdoors and enjoyed cutting the grass and getting his hands in the earth. He also loved making his home look great. When Gene was finally able to relax and enjoy the fruits of his labor; that's when he would spend time with his family and go fishing with his friends.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents.
Gene's survivors include his three sons and daughter-in-law, Steven Van Voorhis of Macon, Georgia; Cory and Becky Van Voorhis of Richmond Hill, Georgia; and Jeff Fike of Warner Robins, Georgia; His two daughters, Shayna Van Voorhis Self and Michelle Fike Morris, both of Warner Robins, Georgia; his seven grandchildren, Tyler, Mackenzie, Riley, Shyanne, Landen, Luke, and Braeden; his brother and sister-in law, Delbert and May Van Voorhis of Fergus Falls, Minnesota; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Friday, January 24, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Afterward, Mr. Van Voorhis will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
View the online memorial for Gene Alan Van Voorhis
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 22, 2020