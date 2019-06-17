Gene Allen Ussery, Sr. "Tootise"
January 1, 1950 - June 16, 2019
Byron, GA- Gene Allen Ussery, Sr. "Tootise", 69, of Byron, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, June 16, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 19, at 5:00 P.M. in the chapel of FairHaven Funeral Home, 4989 Mt. Pleasant Church Rd. with the Reverend Johnny Baggett officiating. The family will have a time of visitation on Tuesday, June 18, from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at FairHaven Funeral Home.
Tootise was born in Macon, GA. on January 1, 1950. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was a retired master brick mason and general contractor. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and will be missed by all who knew him.
Tootise was preceded in death by his parents, Luther Alton Ussery, "Bud" and Eileen Logan Ussery.
Tootise is survived by his wife of 48 years, Linda Carol Johns Ussery of Byron; son, Gene A. Ussery, Jr. (Samantha) of Knoxville, Ga.; daughter, Candi Ussery Kemp(Joey) of Gray, seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Published in The Telegraph on June 17, 2019