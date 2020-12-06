1/
Gene DeLoach
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gene DeLoach
November 8, 1940 - December 3, 2020
Unadilla, Georgia - Gene DeLoach, 80, of Unadilla, died Thursday at his residence.
Born in Unadilla, he was the son of the late Henry and Vennie Lee Williams DeLoach and a United States Navy veteran. Gene was a member of Harmony Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon. As a farmer, he participated in the agri-strike movement fighting for farm commodities. He was also the owner of R & D Heating and Cooling. Gene loved to cater seafood and enjoyed interacting with his customers. He was preceded in death by his son, Jimmy DeLoach and his siblings, Lamar DeLoach, Billy DeLoach, Mary Ann Bowen and Johnny Paul DeLoach.
survivors: wife of 56 years, Faye P. DeLoach; son, Ken DeLoach (Melinda) of Dexter; brother, Tony DeLoach of Perry; grandchildren, Hannah DeLoach and Bray DeLoach of Cochran and Ansley DeLoach of Dexter; several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services were held at 3 PM Saturday in Harmony-Smyrna Cemetery.
Memorial gifts to the Harmony-Smyrna Cemetery Fund, c/o Tammy Cross, 2194 Vienna Highway, Pineview, Georgia 31071.
Register online at www.brannen-nesmith.com
Brannen-NeSmith Funeral Home of Unadilla.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
12
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Harmony-Smyrna Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brannen-Nesmith Funeral Home
1121 Borum St
Unadilla, GA 31091
(478) 627-3094
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved