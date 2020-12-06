Gene DeLoach
November 8, 1940 - December 3, 2020
Unadilla, Georgia - Gene DeLoach, 80, of Unadilla, died Thursday at his residence.
Born in Unadilla, he was the son of the late Henry and Vennie Lee Williams DeLoach and a United States Navy veteran. Gene was a member of Harmony Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon. As a farmer, he participated in the agri-strike movement fighting for farm commodities. He was also the owner of R & D Heating and Cooling. Gene loved to cater seafood and enjoyed interacting with his customers. He was preceded in death by his son, Jimmy DeLoach and his siblings, Lamar DeLoach, Billy DeLoach, Mary Ann Bowen and Johnny Paul DeLoach.
survivors: wife of 56 years, Faye P. DeLoach; son, Ken DeLoach (Melinda) of Dexter; brother, Tony DeLoach of Perry; grandchildren, Hannah DeLoach and Bray DeLoach of Cochran and Ansley DeLoach of Dexter; several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services were held at 3 PM Saturday in Harmony-Smyrna Cemetery.
Memorial gifts to the Harmony-Smyrna Cemetery Fund, c/o Tammy Cross, 2194 Vienna Highway, Pineview, Georgia 31071.
