Gene Foster
November 19, 1960 - November 9, 2019
Lyons, GA- Mr. Archie Eugene "Gene" Foster, age 58, of Lyons, died Saturday, November 9, 2019. He was born in Bibb County, was a 1978 graduate of Gordon Ivey Independent School in Gordon and earned a Bachelor's Degree from Macon State College in Electrical Engineering. He lived in Houston County most of his life, moving to Twiggs County in 1995 before moving to Toombs County in 2017. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and was Petty Officer 2nd Class. Gene was a software engineer and worked thirty-two years as a civil service employee at Robins Air Force Base in Warner Robins and was Baptist by faith. He was preceded in death by a brother, Karl Mickey "Bull" Foster; and grandparents, Eugene and Essie Foster and Archie and Mary Kirkley. Gene was an avid outdoorsman, loving to fish and hunt.
He is survived by his parents, William Lawson Foster and Erlene Kirkley Foster; his companion, Tamie Lurie, all of Johnson Corner; several aunts, uncles and cousins that loved him dearly and his three furry kids.
A graveside funeral service will be held Wednesday, November 13th, at 2:00 p.m. in Lakeview Memorial Gardens.
Visitation at funeral home on Tuesday from 5:00 until 8:00.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Emergency Management Agency, P.O. Box 487, Lyons, GA 30436 or to the Community Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 2277, Vidalia, GA 30475.
Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home of Vidalia is in charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Gene Foster
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 13, 2019