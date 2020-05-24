GENE L. RECTOR, COL, USAF (RET)Nort Little Rock, AR.- GENE L. RECTOR, COL, USAF (RET), 76, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, April 19, 2020.He was a native of Cramerton, N.C., and was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Nellie Rector, who also lived in Cramerton, his first wife Nancy, and one brother Robert.He is survived by his beloved wife, Cindy; one adopted daughter, Kate and her husband Kevin, his brother, Ted (Betty), of Denver, North Carolina, and a host of nieces, great nieces, great nephews and other family members. It was while in Little Rock, stationed at the Little Rock Air Force Base in Jacksonville that Gene first met Cindy. When he wasn't working for the 308 th Strategic Missile Wing, he was moonlighting at the then Arkansas Democrat, in the Sports Department. It was also where he first met Cindy.She, also a journalism major, worked in the society department of the Arkansas Democrat. It wasn't long until he noticed her and invited her to lunch. From there they began what would one day become their romantic journey through life. Gene was reassigned by the Air Force from Little Rock to California. Over time the two lost touch. He married and had a happy marriage with Nancy; and Cindy married and had a beautiful baby girl, and, eventually, enjoyed a great divorce. Gene and Cindy never forgot one another, but had no contact for almost 50 years. Gene graduated from Cramerton High School in 1962. While in high school he wrote sports articles, mainly during baseball season, for the Gastonia Gazette. Then he received a BA in Journalism from theUniversity of North Carolina and a Master's in business and personnel mmanagement from Central Michigan University.After college, he embarked on a 26 year career in the U.S. Air Force. His assignments included time as a Titan II launch officer; director of public affairs at four bases; chief of logistics at several locations; deputy base commander and senior logistician at Thule Air Base, Greenland; commander of the logistics support group in Saudi Arabia and chief of international logistics at Kelly Air Force Base, Texas. His writing talent also led to more than six years as a speech writer for four secretaries of the Air Force at the Pentagon in Washington D.C. and for other senior Air Force officials at other locations. His military awards include the Legion of Merit, Air Force Meritorious Service Medal with seven devices, Air Force Commendation Medal, Philippine Presidential Unit Citation and other decorations and awards.After the Air Force, Gene worked as a consultant with a number of defense contractors then was program manager for a major manpower contract in Saudi Arabia. He later combined his military experience and his writing talent to work 13 years as a military writer for media in Georgia, including 10 years with The Telegraph in Macon, GA. His most unexpected and joyful experience came as a widower when a relationship of more than 50 years earlier was renewed and resulted in marriage to Cindy, of Arkansas.The love, mutual support, extensive travel and good times the two shared during the last years of his life were especially gratifying and priceless. Gene was especially grateful for the opportunities the Air Force provided him over the years to serve as a soloist, choir member and Sunday School teacher for congregations and religious groups in Arkansas; California; the Philippines; Washington D.C., Texas; Thule, Greenland and Macon, Georgia.The opportunities produced many life-long friendships and prayer partners.Because of the worldwide Pandemic, Gene Rector's final resting place will be in the family plot in North Carolina at a later date. He will be buried with full military honors. He is now in Heaven and, no doubt, singing with the angels.Gene worked for the Macon Telegraph for 10 years, doing mostly military writing. This is after he retired as a full colonel from the US Air Force. He made many contacts at Robbins AFB during his journalistic career. There was no fooling him—after 26 years in the Air Force, he knew where to look for the facts. He and his late wife, Nancy, owned several homes in Macon, before finally retiring from their horse farms, where they bred horses and offered stables, grooming and lessons in English riding and fox hunting. Their retirement home was on Pierce Ave.Gene was often the master of ceremonies and narrator at the Middle Georgia Concert Band, which his late wife directed. His heart and soul was devoted to the music ministry and Sunday School at Parkway Assembly of God Church in Macon. He was often a soloist and sang from the depths of his heart. He would work for weeks on preparation and presentation of Sunday School lessons for adults. He had a deep commitment to the church's Men's Group. Pastor Joe Williams and Pastor Joe's mother and late father were held in great esteem by Gene. Even after he left Macon and moved to Arkansas, he stayed in touch with Pastor Joe and Becky and many of the other members of the congregation. He and Cindy intended to move to Macon, when she was diagnosed with health problems, and then later, Gene was given the diagnosis of pancreatic cancer, which proved fatal. They remained in Arkansas and Gene enjoyed Razorback sports, but Mercer basketball was very special to him. He remained a true blue Tar Heels fan, despite Cindy's efforts to make him a red Razorback.