Gene Newman Brooks
05/10/1942 - 02/20/2019
MACON, GA- Gene Newman Brooks departed this life on February 20, 2019. Gene was born in Sandersville, Georgia to Silas Newman and Everleen Brantley Brooks. He was predeceased by two brothers and one sister. He is survived by his son Benjamin Newman (Amanda) Brooks, one brother Steve (Ann) Brooks, one sister Wanda (Vernon) Henry, and several nieces and nephews.
Gene was employed at Graphic Packaging for 47 years, and served in the U.S. Army. He was a member of Stone Creek Baptist Church, and a member of the Twiggs County Board of Elections. He was Past Master of Liberty Hill Masonic Lodge 308.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 22 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Reece Funeral Home, with the funeral service at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday February 23 at New Haven Bapt. Church.
Visit www.reecefuneralhomeinc.com to express tributes
Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville has charge of arrangements
Reece Funeral Home
15448 U.S. 80
Jeffersonville, GA 31044
(478) 945-3121
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 22, 2019